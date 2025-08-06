Sydney Sweeney appears unaffected as she is heckled at the premiere of Americana for her controversial ad

Sydney Sweeney maintained her composure and seemed nonchalant at the premiere of Americana, even she was heckled for featuring in the controversial ad for denim wear brand American Eagle a few days back. The ad, an attempt to revamp American Eagle, snowballed into criticism for Sweeney. The ad cheekily suggested that the blue-eyed, blonde-haired actress has ‘good jeans’. The pun didn’t sit well with many, as they drew parallels to genes rather than jeans. Sydney and the brand have been facing criticism ever since. Now, in a video shared by TMZ, Sydney can be seen arriving for the premiere of her upcoming film Americana, even as some onlookers heckle her.

Sydney Sweeney heckled at the Americana premiere

Sydney attended the premiere of Americana dressed in a pale yellow outfit. As she stepped out of her SUV, a woman could be heard shouting, “Stop the ad, that is being racist.” The actor and her team appeared unfazed as she made her way into the event while maintaining composure.

The video, now shared on Reddit, has been widely discussed, with many criticizing how unbothered she appeared.

“The girl does NOT care,” wrote one user while another wrote, “She is loving all of this attention, she strikes me as the type who believes all press is good press. She’s just happy people are talking about her, which is sad.” One even wrote, “Ngl this is maybe the funniest way someone's career could implode lol.”

Sydney Sweeney’s fans defend the star

Loyal fans of the actress were quick to defend her. One fan wrote, “Get a job. Stay away from her.” Another fan commented, “This is not acceptable at all.” An X user wrote, “yall are doing too much… put this energy into the real problems.” One joked, “Jeans stealing the spotlight again.”

Earlier this week, after the ad faced severe criticism, American Eagle issued a statement in support of Sweeney who has maintained silence on the matter so far. The Denim brand wrote that the ad “is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Trump calls Sweeney the ‘Hottest’

Meanwhile, when Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy and called Sweeney the ‘HOTTEST’ in a post defending the ad on Truth Social.

