Anne Hathaway's blockbuster 2026: from pop icon to princess diaries return

With an unprecedented slate of major films set for release, 2026 is shaping up to be Anne Hathaway's year. The Oscar-winning actress is reprising two of her most beloved roles, with both The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in development. While details for the third Princess Diaries film remain under wraps, production is underway on The Devil Wears Prada 2, which sees Hathaway's Andy Sachs navigating a new career landscape. Hathaway is also set to transform into a "Lady Gaga-meets-Taylor Swift" pop icon in the highly anticipated musical melodrama Mother Mary. Directed by David Lowery, the film will feature original music by pop artists Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff. This project, coupled with a packed schedule that includes a psychological thriller and a new film from director Christopher Nolan, signals a massive year for the star, solidifying her place at the top of Hollywood's A-list.