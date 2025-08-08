/Harry Potter star Ruper Grint stars in Ed Sheeran's new music video, Co-star Daniel Radcliffe shares fun scenes

Ed Sheeran is back with another music banger! The singer released the song titled A Little More, in which the music video features Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. The video also showcases Sheeran in a wedding dress. Since then, Harry Potter fans have been going gaga over two stars together in one video.

Fans react to Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint featuring in a video

Ed Sheeran wrote the A Little More song alongside DAVE, who has worked with Sheeran on Nothing On You, F64, and Blake Slatkin, along with Charli XCX, Kid Laroi, and Cirkut (worked with The Weekend, Lil Nas X). Johnny McDaid (Sheeran’s longtime collaborator) – production comes from Blake Slatkin and Cirkut.

As per the lyrics, it addresses a former friend who blames Ed Sheeran for his misfortunes, as the singer sings the line "life got better when I lost you/ But every day I hate you just a little more". Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one more user wrote, "Need to see behind the scenes more than anything rn". Another user wrote, "This is another great example of why ED SHEERAN is still 100% fabulous". "You know when Ed brings Rupert back for a music video, it’s gon be a good one", wrote the third user.

Daniel Radcliffe shares a BTS video, Rupert Grint's second collaboration with Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint's Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe also shared a post on his official Instagram handle from behind-the-scenes video. Along with the video, the caption read, "@teddysphotos' new music video with @rupertgrint is amazing #rupertgrint #edsheeran".