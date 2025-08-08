/Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson accused of defamation by The Deb actress Charlotte Maclnnes? Know why

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is one of the popular celebrities in Hollywood, who gained recognition after featuring in films including Struck by Lightning, Super Fun Night, and the Pitch Perfect film franchise. The Hollywood actress is grabbing headlines after she has reportedly been accused by fellow actress Charlotte Maclnnes of defamation.

What is the reason behind Rebel Wilson being accused by Charlotte Maclnnes?

According to reports, Charlotte Maclnnes, who plays the lead role of The Deb, helmed by Rebel Wilson, alleged that Wilson has defamed her, saying she was the victim of sexual misconduct, which was perpetrated by The Deb producer Amanda Ghost.

The lawyer of Charlotte has reportedly stated that Wilson has defamed her in a series of social media posts, including that she has changed her story about being sexually harassed by a producer after being cast in another production and also a record deal.

The documents stated that, "The publications carried seriously defamatory imputations damaging to Ms Maclnnes' personal and professional reputation. This was her first lead role in a film, and you cruelled her professional reputation before she could even enjoy the benefit of the success of the film as the lead actress". As reported, Maclnnes is now seeking damages and a permanent order to stop Rebel Wilson from publishing any similar statements in the future.

For the unversed, The Deb is the directorial debut of Rebel Wilson, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. However, with legal issues surrounding the film, it is unclear when it will be available for the wider audience.

All about Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson had her first lead roles in the comedies Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle, and also had a supporting role in the comedy drama Jojo Rabbit. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year, also serving as a producer.