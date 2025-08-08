/Before The Udaipur Files Release In Theatres, Must-Watch Films Based on True Events on OTT

These movies not only entertain but also inspire, reminding audiences of extraordinary individuals and moments that shaped history. While you wait for The Udaipur Files, here are seven must-watch true story films currently available on OTT platforms.
As The Udaipur Files gears up for its theatrical release, we compiled a list of movies that are based on gripping true events and where to watch them. From tales of bravery and sacrifice to stories of resilience and justice, Bollywood has produced many remarkable films rooted in true incidents. So let's take a look at 10 must-watch films based on true events.
Set in 1897, Kesari tells the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 brave Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought valiantly against an army of 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.
This gripping biographical thriller follows the heroic story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
Based on the true story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was imprisoned in Pakistan for over two decades, Sarbjit focuses on his sister Dalbir Kaur’s relentless fight for justice. You can watch the film on Zee5.
Alia Bhatt shines in this biographical crime drama inspired by the life of Gangubai, a woman forced into prostitution who rose to become a powerful figure in Mumbai. You can watch the film on Netflix.
Inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak follows Malti as she navigates physical and emotional recovery while fighting for justice. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
A thrilling heist drama based on the 1987 Opera House heist, where conmen posed as CBI officers to rob businessmen, Special 26 blends fact with gripping fiction that will grip you till the end. You can watch the film on Apple TV+.
Telling the extraordinary life story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel, this biographical drama is a testament to human willpower. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.