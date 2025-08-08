/Ahead of Coolie release, watch these 7 Rajinikanth movies on Netflix, Prime and more

Rajinikanth's latest project, Coolie is set to hit the theatres on Aug 14. Before that revisit the superstar's best performances with these movies available to stream on OTT.
Streaming on: Netflix
In this action drama, Rajinikanth plays the role of a doting elder brother who protects his sister's life from miseries. The film is set against a rural backdrop with deep brother-sister bond, family drama and powerful action. Rajini is seen as a mass entertainer with Keerthi Suresh playing his sister in this wholesome mix of sentiment and style.
Streaming on: Prime Video
The highest grossing Tamil movie, Jailer brings Rajinikanth as an action-packed entertainer with a bang. He plays the role of a retired jailer whose peaceful life is disrupted when his son got killed by a criminal syndicate and he determines to find killers. The film remains a fan favourite with its gripping action sequences and stellar starcast.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Superstar Rajinikanth is seen donning khaki as a ruthless Mumbai cop in this action thriller. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar combines stylish visuals with intense drama and powerful performances. The film also stars Suneil Shetty and Nayanthara.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Rajini in a full vintage style. As a mysterious hostel warden, Kaali, he delivers a pleasing performance packed with swag and signature punchlines. The film also features Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay Sethupathi and was a commercial success.
Streaming on: ZEE5/ Prime Video
A classic blockbuster, Rajinikanth as Sivaji, is a software system architect who battles corruption with style. He returns from US to serve his country but gets cheated by corrupt politicians and officials. A.R Rahman's music and S. Shankar's direction make this film a mass entertainer.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Popularly known as Robot, this sci-fi action film portrays Rajini in dual roles. Scientist Dr Vaseegaran creates a sophisticated robot named Chitti in his own type. The robot is made for the welfare of mankind with human emotions, however, things take a turn when Chitti falls for his girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Originally titled as Thalaivar 170, the film explores the themes of social justice. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the film gives a similar vibe to Jailer. The film blends intense drama and mass moments with ensemble cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh.