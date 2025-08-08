/Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla in legal trouble over Punjab Women’s Commission complaint

Singers Honey Singh and Karan Aujla are facing legal trouble over allegations of misogynistic lyrics in their songs. The Punjab Women’s Commission has launched an inquiry into the artists for their tracks Millionaire and MF Gabru, urging the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to take swift action. Both singers have been summoned to appear before the commission on Monday, 11 August 2025.

Controversy over MF Gabru and Millionaire

The controversy erupted following the release of Karan Aujla’s latest hit MF Gabru, which went viral with over 35 million YouTube views in just a week but drew criticism for its lyrics. Meanwhile, scrutiny has also fallen on Honey Singh’s older track Millionaire, which the commission claims contains language that disrespects women. Honey Singh’s Millionaire was released in August 2024 and was part of his album Glory. The lyrics for the song were written by Leo Grewal. The song was a massive success and has over 396 million views on YouTube.

Punjab Women’s Commission raises concerns

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Punjab Women’s Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill raised concerns over the lyrics and portrayal of women in the two songs. In her complaint to the Director General of Police, she alleged that both tracks undermine the dignity of women and contribute to a disrespectful portrayal of them in popular culture.

The commission further stated that the songs perpetuate harmful stereotypes, stressing that music is a powerful cultural influence and should not be used to degrade or demean any section of society, particularly women.

Both Honey Singh and Karan Aujla are two of the most popular artists in India, and at the time of writing this article, neither of them has responded to the issue. The case comes at a time when there is a growing concern and debate in the country over movies and songs normalising sexism.