/Kingdom, Madras HC acts amid protests, Vijay Deverakonda film producers deny apology letter

The controversy surrounding Vijay Deverakonda's new film Kingdom has taken a new turn as the Madras High Court intervened following a request by the film's producers, SSI Productions. The producers sought police protection for theatres screening the film in Tamil Nadu after several venues were allegedly vandalised and shows disrupted by protestors from the Naam Tamilar Party. The incident followed the circulation of a viral apology letter, which the producers claim is fake.

Naam Tamilar party accuses Kingdom of misrepresentation

The Naam Tamilar Party alleges that the film misrepresents the Tamil Eelam people. The party's coordinator, Seeman, has called for a statewide blockade of the film. Shankar, the lawyer representing the group, labelled the producers' lawsuit a publicity stunt and insisted that the protestors are peaceful.

Court affirms censor approval and allows peaceful protest

According to a report by The Hindu, Justice T. Bharat Chakravarthy stated that a film approved by the censor board cannot be blocked. However, he added that protests are permitted as long as they remain peaceful. He advised that if a party disagrees with a film’s content, they should pursue legal avenues such as petitioning for certificate cancellation or organising boycotts.

What is Kingdom about?

The movie follows undercover police officer Surya, who is sent to infiltrate and stop a smuggling operation on a small island called Divi near the coast of Sri Lanka. As Surya becomes more and more ingratiated into the gang, the lines between his mission and his new life begin to collide.

The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast including Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Venkitesh V. P., Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Manish Chaudhari, Baburaj, Mahesh Achanta, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Ajith Koshy.

Kingdom box office collection

Kingdom was well-received by both audiences and critics, with many hailing it as a comeback for Vijay Deverakonda. Despite the positive reviews, the film has only grossed over ₹46.68 crores ($5.3 million) at the Indian box office against a reported budget of ₹130 crores ($14.8 million).

