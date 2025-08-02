/Kingdom box office day 2 collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer slows down after a strong start

After several delays, Vijay Deverakonda's latest release, spy-action thriller Kingdom, was released in cinemas on July 31, much to the excitement of his fans. On the first day, it garnered a strong opening at the box office, surpassing the figures of his previous movie, Kushi. Despite the film opening to positive reviews, it has seen a slight dip on the second day.

Box office report of Kingdom on Day 2

According to the Sacnilk report, Kingdom has earned Rs 7.5 crore on the second day, which, in comparison to the first day, which had minted Rs 15.50 crore, is much less. It had an overall 31.25% Telugu occupancy on Saturday.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (41%), followed by Hyderabad (38%), Warangal (37%), and Karimnagar (34%). As per early estimates of Sacnilk, on day 3, so far, Kingdom has earned Rs 1.22 crore.

Netizens' reaction to the Kingdom

Post the release of Kingdom, netizens have given their views on Vijay Deverakonda's starrer. One user wrote, "Kingdom is a decent one-time watch movie. Can have a fair experience if expectations are kept low. Technicalities worked better than writing". "A cinematic feast! Brilliant action, gripping screenplay, and powerful dialogues", wrote the third user.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.