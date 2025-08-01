/Kingdom box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's action thriller sees strong opening, mints THIS much

Action-thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in lead role has finally been released in theatres on July 31, much to the excitement of fans, which had faced several delays. The film has opened to a strong start and has minted great numbers. Know how much Vijay Deverakonda starrer has earned on day one of its release.

Kingdom's box office report for day 1

According to the Sacnilk report, Kingdom has earned around Rs 15.50 crore on its first day. It had an overall 57.87% Telugu occupancy. The highest has been recorded in Warangal (88%), followed by Hyderabad (71.5%), Guntur (71%), Mahbubnagar (68.50%), and Visakhapatnam (65.75%).

Ever since the announcement was made, the film had garnered quite a buzz. For the unversed, it has surpassed the box office collections of Vijay Deverakonda's previous release, The Family Star, which had earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 1.

All about Kingdom

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu-language film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Kingdom tells the story of an undercover police constable who is on a mission in Sri Lanka to remove a powerful syndicate, only to discover its mastermind is his estranged brother, forcing him to confront family loyalty and the moral cost of duty. It stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rukmini Vasanth, Koushik Mahata, Sataydev Kancharana, and Sriram Reddy Polasane, among others.