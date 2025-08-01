Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, finally releases in cinemas today, ie, on August 1. Ever since the film was announced, with the trailer dropped, it has created quite a buzz among netizens for its intriguing plot and brilliant cast. However, did you know that the film is a remake of a Tamil drama?

Dhadak 2 remake of Pariyerum Perumal? Where can you watch the Tamil film?

Karan Johar had revealed during the trailer launch of Dhadak 2 that it is an adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film revolves around Pariyan, a law student belonging to a lower caste, who falls in love with Jothi, a girl from an upper caste. However, their relationship irks Jothi's family members, who harass Pariyan to no end.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Anandhi, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Karate Venkatesan, G. Marimuthu, and Shanmugaraja among others. It is available to watch on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video with subtitles.

All about Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in. It is helmed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik. The film releases today, ie, on August 1.

