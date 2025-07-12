/Dhadak 2: Was Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer delayed due to CBFC? Karan Johar reveals

Ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of Dhadak 2, it has been creating quite a buzz on social media. The film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town with their intense and sizzling chemistry, which they have showcased in a clip of a few minutes, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them on the silver screen. During the trailer launch of the film, one of the producers, Karan Johar, broke the silence on the delayed release of the sequel to Dhadak.

Karan Johar reveals the truth behind the delayed release of Dhadak 2

As per reports, at the trailer launch of Dhadak 2, Karan Johar opened up about the film's delay. When questioned about this, he said, "I've never been worried about repercussions because that restricts you as an artist. If I get scared in the beginning, then...there is a line in the film, 'If you've a choice then fight', and the best way to point a put across is through art".

"We took a while to get to the cinema halls, but even the censor board was very understanding and very compassionate and absolutely what we were trying to say through the film. They were protecting the sensitivity, and we were protecting the sensitivity. We understood and respected their perspective", Karan Johar said.

In the trailer showcased, the duo, who are law students in the movie, fall in love, but life puts their relationship to the test when a series of mishappenings occur that threaten to drift them apart. Siddhant delivers a performance that is raw, rooted, and deeply affecting. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, brings strength and silence to her role, and together, the two ignite the screen with a chemistry that is equal parts tender and turbulent.

What do we know about Dhadak 2?

Dhadak 2 is a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in. It is helmed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen.