After a long wait, the makers finally dropped the trailer of Dhadak 2 featuring the intense chemistry of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Showcasing intensity, vulnerability, and heartbreak, fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to see them on the screen. Learn about the film and what fans think after catching a glimpse of the trailer.

Trailer of Dhadak 2 unveiled, fans' reaction

As per the trailer, the duo, who are law students in the movie, fall in love, but life puts their relationship to the test when a series of mishappenings occur that threaten to drift them apart. Siddhant delivers a performance that is raw, rooted, and deeply affecting.

Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, brings strength and silence to her role, and together, the two ignite the screen with a chemistry that is equal parts tender and turbulent. Their bond feels lived-in and real, adding layers to a story that is far more than just romance.

Soon, after the trailer was unveiled, fans flooded the social media section and gave their opinion. One user wrote, "Finally Tripti got a good project after a long time.. Kudos to her". Another user wrote, "Finally, a movie in which both actors are equally talented". "Bro, everyone is talking about Tripti...gosh look at Siddhart toooooooo like he also just immersed his whole character into itttt....both are just perfect", wrote the third user.

All about Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik, while the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag, Siddharth–Garima, Gurpreet Saini, and Ozil Dala.