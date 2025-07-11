/Julian McMahon, best known for Fantastic Four and Charmed, official cause of death revealed

Hollywood veteran actor Julian McMahon, who had recently passed away at the age of 56, had his main cause of death revealed by the authorities. He is best known for playing the role of Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four.
Hollywood star Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Fantastic Four and Charmed, shocked everyone after his tragic passing away at the age of 56 after a prolonged illness. Reportedly, his wife, Kelly, shared a statement to the press and confirmed the news of his demise. Now, just a few days after his passing, the official cause of death has been finally revealed. This revelation has left fans all the more heartbroken.
As per reports, according to a Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's office, Julian McMahon died from lung metastasis, caused by head and neck metastatic cancer. His death was reportedly ruled as natural.
Post passing away of Julian McMahon, his wife Kelly said, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband Julian McMahon died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”
Soon after the revelation of his cause of death, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "So heartbreaking". Another user wrote, "So, I guess it spreads, so sad". "So horrible, I hope he didn't suffer too much pain, RIP", wrote the third user.
For the unversed, in 1994, McMahon married singer and actress Dannii Minogue after meeting on the set of Home and Away in 1991. They divorced a year and a half later. In 1999, McMahon married Baywatch star Brooke Burns and had a daughter in June 2000 before the couple divorced in 2001.McMahon married for the third time in 2014 to Kelly Paniagua.
As per CDC, Lung Metastasis also known as lung cancer, in the lungs and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. Cancer from other organs also may spread to the lungs. When cancer cells spread from one organ to another, they are called metastases.
Lung cancers usually are grouped into two main types called small cell and non-small cell (non-small cell includes adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma).
Julian McMahon, an Australian-American actor born in Sydney, is the son of Sir William McMahon, a former Prime Minister of Australia, and Lady McMahon (née Sonia Hopkins), an heiress, socialite, and fashion icon. During his early days in showbiz, he began his career with modelling, as he had no interest in his studies. He became a prominent model after appearing in various fashion capitals, including Milan, London, New York City, Rome, and Paris.
Some of his notable works in films include RED, Faces in the Crowd, Premonition, Monster Party, Swinging Safari, The Surfer, Paranoia, and You're Not You, among others. Apart from films, Julian has also featured in shows including Another Day, Will & Grace, Hunters, The Residence, Runaways, Charmed, Home and Away, and Another World, among others.