/Marvel Studios reportedly sets the stage for Mephisto, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight season 2

Phase Five of the MCU has finally wrapped with the release of Ironheart on Disney+. Despite Phase Five being a mixed bag, one highlight was the debut of Sacha Baron Cohen as the iconic villain Mephisto in Ironheart's finale. Since then, fans have been speculating online when we will see the character again. Adding further fuel to the fire were rumours that the studio had hired a new writer for its planned Midnight Sons movie, which led many to suspect that Mephisto would be playing the villain. A new report claims that this might be true and that Marvel also has plans for a Ghost Rider project and season two of Moon Knight.

Midnight Sons movie rumoured to adapt Damnation storyline

For the uninitiated, the Midnight Sons is a team of superheroes who fight supernatural threats that the Avengers are ill-equipped to handle. According to a report by The Cosmic Circus, Marvel is planning on laying the groundwork that will lead up to the Midnight Sons movie, which will be an adaptation of the Damnation comic-book storyline where Sorcerer Supreme Wong assembles a team of heroes to stop Mephisto after he uses his powers to possess the Avengers.

The team consists of Blade, Ghost Rider, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and Doctor Voodoo. The report also states the studio has plans to do a follow-up to Werewolf by Night, where Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing made their MCU debut. There are also plans for a second season of Moon Knight.

What lies ahead in Phase Six of the MCU

As for Blade, we still have no updates, but there have been multiple reports that a Ghost Rider project is in the works and that the character will make his debut in Avengers: Doomsday. While all these rumours are interesting, we will have to wait until Doomsday hits the big screen in 2026.

Meanwhile, Marvel is hoping to turn things around with Phase Six, which will kick off with the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps on 25 July 2025.