MCU’s Midnight Sons reportedly finds writer, could Mephisto be the main villain?

Mephisto’s MCU debut in the recently released Ironheart series has got Marvel fans buzzing with excitement. The iconic Marvel villain was brought to life by Sacha Baron Cohen in the finale episode of the series. Now a new report claims that the MCU’s long-delayed Midnight Sons movie has found its writer, leading to speculation that Mephisto could be playing the villain in the movie. The Midnight Sons is a superhero team like the Avengers that faces off against supernatural entities like demons, evil wizards, and ancient evils, and Mephisto fits the bill as one of the most ancient and powerful demons in Marvel comics.

Who could join the Midnight Sons?

According to insider Daniel Richtman, “Marvel has hired a new writer for Midnight Sons.” Previously, Michael Green, who wrote the script for 2017’s Logan, was attached as writer but recently left the project. We will have to wait for an official announcement to see if this holds any merit. According to The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, the Midnight Sons will consist of Benedict Wong’s Wong/The Sorcerer Supreme, Mahershala Ali’s Blade, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Gael García Bernal’s Werewolf by Night.

Fantastic Four set to launch Phase 6

Marvel is currently busy gearing up for the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU. So it will be a while for fans to get an update on the Midnight Sons project, which will likely take place after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing the Fantastic Four in action. The movie will be set in an alternate version of Earth, and the iconic superhero team will be facing off against Galactus and his herald the Silver Surfer.

The movie is projected to take in somewhere between $125 million to $150 million in the US markets in its opening weekend. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on July 25, 2025.