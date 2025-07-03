Ironheart: Ryan Coogler breaks down Mephisto's MCU debut and future

The MCU’s Ironheart series has finally premiered on Disney+ and is already receiving critical acclaim. In a recent interview, Ryan Coogler shared details about the series’ surprise cameo. The show follows the adventures of Riri Williams, a genius inventor who continues Tony Stark’s legacy by creating her own Iron Man suit. Marvel fans were thrilled by a surprise appearance in the finale, the iconic Marvel villain Mephisto, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. Mephisto is a powerful demon credited with helping to create Ghost Rider and has faced many Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Thor, and Wolverine.

How Mephisto’s cameo came about

Speaking with Variety, Coogler revealed how the cameo took shape “It’s funny, when I first met Jon Watts in 2016 and he was doing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man was like basement level, like fighting underneath the street-level villains. Then, by the time No Way Home comes around, he’s dealing with Doctor Strange and going through different realities and shit.”

“I just absolutely love that we’re not meeting him in WandaVision or Agatha All Along. You’re meeting him through this stressed-out, young Black genius. When you watch the show, it’s like, ‘Oh, that was how you always were gonna meet him.’ It wasn’t gonna be in Loki. That’s the trickster; that’s how he works. That’s where he’s gonna be: in a pizza shop in Chicago, like, where you would absolutely never expect him.”

What is Ironheart about?

In the series, Riri is recruited by Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a young man whose magical hood grants him control over supernatural forces, to commit a series of heists. However, when she realises his true intentions, she must stop him and make things right.

What’s next for Riri and Mephisto?

Speaking about what lies ahead, Coogler said “I don’t know jack shit. I’m here for whatever Chinaka’s got coming at us next; whatever Kevin’s got coming at us next, you know what I’m saying. I think the audience is going to take to that ending and I can’t wait to see those characters again.”

Ironheart consists of six episodes and is currently streaming on Disney+. Indian MCU fans can catch the series on JioHotstar.

