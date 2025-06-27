Marvel’s Punisher Special begins shooting soon, classic villain set to return

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to wrap up soon, and it appears that the highly anticipated Punisher special starring Jon Bernthal will start production soon. It is also reported that a classic Punisher villain will be making her MCU debut in the show. The spin-off is called the Punisher Special and is expected to stream in 2026, likely before the release of Born Again season 2 in March 2026. The Punisher will also be playing a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be released worldwide in July 2026.

Who will the Punisher face off against? (Spoilers Below)

According to a report by Nexus Point, the show is expected to start filming this July and wrap up in August. Jon Bernthal's Punisher made his MCU debut in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, where he came to help Matt Murdock in his fight against the Kingpin, who has now become the Mayor of New York City and started a war against vigilantes. But in the Punisher Special, our hero will be facing off against the notorious Ma Gnucci.

Who is Ma Gnucci?

Ma Gnucci is the head of the biggest crime family in New York, who uses her considerable resources to put a city-wide manhunt against the Punisher after he kills all three of her sons. Considering that the Punisher series is known for its no-holds-barred violence, the makers of the show could not have chosen a better villain for the show, as the comic book storyline between the two is brutal from start to finish.

The show events will likely take place before the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal have always shared their excitement to bring the two characters together multiple times, and it will be a treat to see their dynamic, especially considering the ideological difference between the two.

