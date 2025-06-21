/ 6 Gritty comics featuring The Punisher we want to see in Spider Man Brand New Day

With the news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be playing a major role alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We decided to compile a list of six comic book story arcs that would be a perfect fit for the MCU.
In The Amazing Spider-Man #129. This is where it all began. The Punisher was introduced as a lethal vigilante hired to eliminate Spider-Man.
In The Spectacular Spider-Man #107. Spider-Man and Punisher are both after a murderer, but their methods clash.
In The Amazing Spider-Man #539 After Aunt May is shot, Peter dons his black suit and comes dangerously close to crossing the line. A perfect entry point for Punisher to step in as a dark mirror.
In Punisher War Journal Vol. 2 #13. The two reluctantly team up to dismantle a criminal empire. This arc is full of action and moral tension.
In Ultimate Spider-Man Team-Up #4. In this alternate universe, a younger Spider-Man meets the Punisher for the first time. It's a clash of values that could translate well for the MCU Spidey.
In The Amazing Spider-Man #546. While not about the Punisher, this arc inspired the movie’s title. It focuses on Peter trying to rebuild his life after a massive personal loss, which would be a perfect follow-up to No Way Home.