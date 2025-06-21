LOGIN
6 Gritty comics featuring The Punisher we want to see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 17:59 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 17:59 IST

With the news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be playing a major role alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We decided to compile a list of six comic book story arcs that would be a perfect fit for the MCU.
 

With the news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be playing a major role alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the internet has been buzzing with excitement at what storyline the movie will follow. So we decided to compile a list of six comic book story arcs that would be a perfect fit for the MCU.

Their first clash
Their first clash

In The Amazing Spider-Man #129. This is where it all began. The Punisher was introduced as a lethal vigilante hired to eliminate Spider-Man.

Hunting a cop killer
Hunting a cop killer

In The Spectacular Spider-Man #107. Spider-Man and Punisher are both after a murderer, but their methods clash.

Spider-Man loses control
Spider-Man loses control

In The Amazing Spider-Man #539 After Aunt May is shot, Peter dons his black suit and comes dangerously close to crossing the line. A perfect entry point for Punisher to step in as a dark mirror.

Taking on the underworld together
Taking on the underworld together

In Punisher War Journal Vol. 2 #13. The two reluctantly team up to dismantle a criminal empire. This arc is full of action and moral tension.

A Young Hero Meets a Killer
A Young Hero Meets a Killer

In Ultimate Spider-Man Team-Up #4. In this alternate universe, a younger Spider-Man meets the Punisher for the first time. It's a clash of values that could translate well for the MCU Spidey.

Starting Over
Starting Over

In The Amazing Spider-Man #546. While not about the Punisher, this arc inspired the movie’s title. It focuses on Peter trying to rebuild his life after a massive personal loss, which would be a perfect follow-up to No Way Home.

