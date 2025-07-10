/Kapil Sharma Café firing: Who is Harjit Singh Laddi, the Khalistani terrorist claiming responsibility for attack

At least nine shots were fired outside comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada on Wednesday, days after its inauguration. Unidentified attackers fired several rounds at the building where the eatery is located. The local police in Surrey reported no casualties or injuries. A video, which has been doing the rounds of the internet, shows a man shooting from inside a vehicle outside Kap’s Café. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting.



Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi?



Harjeet Singh Laddi features in NIA’s most wanted list and is reportedly associated with the Babbar Khalsa International gang. A resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab, Laddi has been associated with several anti-India terror activities.



He has been accused of orchestrating several attacks in Punjab, including targeted attack on right wing leaders. He is also reportedly responsible for the assassination of Visha Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year declared Rs10 lakh cash reward for the arrest of Laddi and one more person for the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.



Laddi is believed to operate under the directives of Wadhawa Singh Babbar, the Pakistan-based chief of BKI.

Secuyrity agencies in India believe he is part of a wider transnational network aimed at destablishing Punjab with multiple tteror attacks. While Laddi is reportedy based overseas, he has a direct control over operatons of BKI in India.



What was the motive behind firing at Kapil Sharma’s café?

While the clear motive behind the attack is not known yet, reports state Laddi fired shots as a reaction to certain remarks made by the comedian in the past. The authorities are still verifying the nature of the threat. The attack, however, once again highlights the growing fears about Khalistan’s reach on the Indian diaspora overseas.