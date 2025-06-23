Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in recent times. The comedian and actor is back with the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on streaming giant Netflix on June 21. Along with Kapil Sharma, other comedians like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharma, and others have returned to the show. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh took up their role as judges once again. Amid the premiere of his show, there are reports doing rounds on the internet that the comedian has staggering fees throughout the three seasons?

How much Kapil Sharma has earned through these 3 reasons?

Kapil Sharma is said to be the highest-paid comedian in India. So with the release of the third season, once again there is chatter around his remuneration for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. So here's how much he has made over the three seasons.

As per reports, Kapil Sharma is charging Rs 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first season comprised 13 episodes, thus taking Kapil Sharma's total remuneration to Rs 65 crore. Reportedly, in total, Kapil Sharma has earned nearly Rs 200 crore from just the three seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Rs 195 crore to be precise, as per reports. The third season has just begun and fans are already loving every bit of it.

All about The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3

The season will have 13 episodes with big stars making an appearance. Salman Khan turned out to be the first guest. Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.

The series format is largely identical to Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. Kapil Sharma hosts this laugh-out-loud variety talk show with celebrity guests, hilarious antics, and his signature supporting cast.