Aamir Khan introduces 'Sitaares' of Sitaare Zameen Par to audience during a special theatre visit, watch video

Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par is out in theatres, and the actor-producer is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the audience with his film. The actor recently made a surprise visit to theatres during the screening of his new film. A video of his visit was shared on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies, which showed shocked fans cheering and applauding as Aamir made his way inside a theatre along with co-stars of Sitaare Zameen Par.



Aamir Khan surprises fans in theatres during Sitaare Zameen Par screening

A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par has so far earned nearlyRs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In the video, Aamir was seen asking the audience, "Kaesi lagi film (How did you like the film)?" People called the film "superb". A fan said, "Aamir, we are proud of you. You have done a superb job." Aamir then introduced the film's director, RS Prasann,a and other crew members.



With cheers and loud applause, the audience welcomed the ‘Sitaares’ with words of appreciation. The crowd was content to watch Aamir Khan, who credited the kids for their hard work and dedication.



Addressing the audience, the actor said, "Thank you so much for the love you are giving us. We appreciate and we are really touched." Aamir then talked about the ‘Sitaares,’ saying that they did "an amazing job". He added, "They are the heart and soul of the film." A few actors of the debutant cast also spoke with the audience.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film was one of the most anticipated films of the year, featuring 10 fresh new faces along with Aamir and Genelia. The film is based on a Spanish film called Champions and helmed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The 10 rising stars who have been launched in the film as ‘Sitaares’ are- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.



Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit produced the film, which was released in theatres on June 20.



Recently, Aamir made it clear that he will not make the film available on OTT platforms just eight weeks after it hits the theatre.

WION's review of Sitaare Zameen Par

In her review, WION’s Shomini Sen hailed Aamir Khan, the producer, more than the actor for casting neurodivergent actors in the film.



“Credit should be given to director RS Prasanna, producer Aamir Khan, and casting director Tess Joseph for picking up a bunch of fun, confident, and talented neurodivergent actors. They breathe life into the slightly preachy and predictable plot with humour and genuine emotions. While Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kalki Koechlin have played especially abled characters in the past, no one has brought authenticity to these characters as much as these new actors have. Full marks to the makers, for casting them instead of trying regular, known faces in these roles.Sitaare Zameen Par shines because of this bunch of actors,” wrote Sen in her review.