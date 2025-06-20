/Aamir Khan films that were allegedly remakes - Sitaare Zameen Par, Ghajini and more

From Sitaare Zameen Par to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, here's the list of Aamir Khan's films that were allegedly remakes.
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has been released in theatres near you, and it has received outstanding reviews from both critics and audiences. While nothing is officially confirmed, reports suggest that the movie is a remake of a Spanish film. For those who may not be aware, this is not Aamir's first movie that is a remake. Check the list to find out which of Khan's film is a remake.
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be inspired by the Spanish film Campeones. The movie follows the story of a disgraced football coach who, after being punished for drunk driving, is assigned to form and coach a team of specially-abled players. His biggest challenge lies in helping the team win a basketball championship.
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha failed to resonate with the Indian audience and failed to earn numbers at the box office. However, the movie was an official Hindi remake of the 1994 cult Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.
Directed by Mansoor Khan, this coming-of-age sports drama is considered one of Aamir Khan's best films. It revolves around Sanju (Aamir Khan), a boy from a lower-middle-class family, who ultimately defeats Shekhar, a boy from a wealthy background. The movie was influenced by the 1979 Hollywood film Breaking Away.
One of Aamir Khan’s biggest blockbusters, Ghajini follows the story of Sanjay Singhania, who suffers from short-term memory loss after a traumatic event in which he loses his girlfriend. The movie that was a remake of the 2005 Tamil film, which was itself a remake of Christopher Nolan’s Memento.
Starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, Akele Hum Akele Tum is considered an Indian adaptation of the 1979 Hollywood film Kramer vs. Kramer, which won multiple Oscars. It revolves around a married couple who decide to part ways, exploring themes of love, separation, and custody battles.
Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and starring Aamir Khan and Mamta Kulkarni, the movie features a tough and honest police officer, who is alone in fighting against terrorists and a corrupt politician. The movie is believed to be inspired by the Hollywood action film Die Hard.
Aamir Khan's 2006 movie Fanaa was a compelling watch, featuring emotional depth and strong performances. While it has not been officially confirmed, the film's plot bears striking similarities to the Hollywood movie Eye of the Needle and the 1999 Korean film Shiri.