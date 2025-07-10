/Shots fired at Kapil Sharma’s café, Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi claims responsibility

Nine shots were reportedly fired at popular comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly opened eatery in Canada’s Surrey on Wednesday night. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the firing. The Surrey police stated that no one was injured in the incident.



The newly opened Kap's Cafe is Sharma debut venture in the restaurant business and is reportedly being handled by his wife Ginni Chatrath. The recently opened cafe is located in Canada's Britisj Columbia.

WION cannot verify the authenticity of the video. Harjit Singh Laddi is reportedly a BKI operative and in NIA's most wanted terrorist list.

Who is Harjit Singh Laddi?

Laddi is wanted in India for multiple terror-related offenses and is alleged to be the mastermind behind several recent attacks on Hindu leaders and pro-India figures.

Laddi, along with associate Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, is accused of planning and supplying weapons for the April 13, 2024, assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prabhakar in Nangal, Rupnagar district, Punjab. The duo is also under investigation for financing terror operations and recruiting ground-level operatives for targeted killings.