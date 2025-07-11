/BLACPINK's new single Jump's music video slammed by netizens: 'Why so much AI, it is borderline unwatchable'

After a two-year hiatus, BLACKPINK recently made their comeback with the Deadline World Tour. Amid this, they even dropped the music video of their latest single titled Jump. The song, however, was different from their past concepts and songs, but it received scathing criticism from netizens and was touted to be one of the worst music videos and songs BLACKPINK has ever delivered.

Netizens' reaction to Jump's song

Soon after the video was dropped, fans who were eagerly waiting for the video couldn't bear to finish watching the whole video. One user wrote, "SORRY BUT THIS IS THE WORST MV OF BLACKPINK! WTF IS THAT??? #BLACKPINK_JUMP @BLACKPINK".

Another user wrote, "most bad MV of blackpink, I can’t even enjoy it, shut down already bad but jump is more bad, like they don’t take blackpink seriously again, they just release whatever to make money, not sincere love music like back then".

"Song was ass, mv was all over the place, and once again the money went to the mv, not the song… #JUMPwithBLACKPINK", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "whoever directed Blackpink's jump mv was playin in their face…. I like the song but the mv was ass. like I couldn’t even enjoy the song bc the mv was throwing me off".

Another wrote, “Absolutely love this song, but WHY did the director use so much AI slop??? The entire second half of the MV is borderline unwatchable, so sloppy. CGI would never look like the way some of those backgrounds look. Wtf is going on with Rose's face during the flying scene? Buildings melting into each other like wtf are we even DOING?! It's insulting to the girls and us as the audience tbh.”

For the unversed, Jump is a song recorded by South Korean girl group Blackpink. It was released through YG Entertainment on July 11, 2025. It is a fast-paced dance-pop and hardstyle anthem with lyrics about a night out with the girls. The music video was directed by Dave Meyers.

BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour

The Deadline World Tour is the ongoing third worldwide concert tour and the fourth overall tour by South Korean girl group Blackpink. Considered as the group's first all-stadium tour, it commenced on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.