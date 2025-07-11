/Former NCT member and K-pop singer Taeil jailed for sexual assault

Former K-pop singer and ex-member of boy group NCT, Taeil, was already facing trouble after he was accused of aggravated sexual assault involving a foreign tourist. The verdict of the disgraced musician is finally out, with him being sentenced to jail. Post the verdict, netizens have also taken to social media to voice their opinion, with some saying it serves him right when fame gets into their head.

NCT member Taeil sentenced to jail

According to several South Korean media outlets, Taeil has been sentenced by a court to three and a half years in prison after being convicted of a sexual offence. Reportedly, the Seoul Central District Court has handed down a sentence to the former singer and ordered his immediate detention. The two accomplices, along with him in the crime, were also given the same sentence and detained immediately.

Furthermore, as per reports, the court also ordered them to complete 40 40-year sexual violence treatment program, quoting that the nature of the crime was bad because the victim was drunk and unable to resist at that time. However, netizens demanded that the years for his sentence should have been increased. One user wrote, "Sentence seems too light". Another user wrote, "He deserves a lifetime sentence". "Less than what he deserves", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, in June 2024, Taeil and his two accomplices had reportedly raped an intoxicated Chinese tourist after they had encountered at a bar. After a two-month investigation tied Taeil to the case, he officially left NCT on August 28, 2024, later pleading guilty to the crimes.

All about Taeil

Taeil was a South Korean singer and was a member of the boy band NCT from 2016 to 2024, when he was accused of a sexual offence. He was accepted as a trainee by SM Entertainment in 2013. Taeil was first introduced as a member of the company's pre-debut training team, SM Rookies, later making his official debut as a singer in NCT's first sub-unit, NCT U, and as the lead vocalist in its Korean-based sub-unit NCT 127, in 2016.