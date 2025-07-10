/Hugh Grant caught napping during tense Djokovic-Cobolli match at Wimbledon, internet blames it on the 'complementary alcohol and sun'

Well-known British actor Hugh Grant has found himself in the middle of online criticism as he was caught napping during a high-stakes Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli in London on Wednesday. The 64-year-old actor was seated in the prestigious Royal Box, and at one point, as the camera focused on the star, he was seen leading to one side with his eyes closed behind a pair of dark sunglasses.



The Bridget Jones star came to the match looking sharp in a black suit and matching trousers. While Hugh was dressed appropriately for the match, his quick nap did not go unnoticed especially because he was seated right behind Britain’s Queen Camilla and surrounded by other celebrities.

The quick nap soon on the internet, as fans could not fathom how the actor could slip in a quick nap amid a nail-biting encounter on Centre Court.



Netizens react to Hugh Grant napping

Reactions came in dozens as the image of Hugh Grant napping during a Wimbledon match started doing the rounds of the internet. Some made fun of his midday nap, others asked if it was appropriate to sleep while being seated at the Royal Box.



“Why even bother showing up if you’re just going to sleep through it?” one user posted. Another added, “There are tennis fans who would give anything to sit there, and Hugh Grant is taking a nap.”

Who gets to sit at the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

As per Wimbledon’s official site, invitations to the Royal Box are extended by the Chair of the All England Club, based on recommendations from members of the Organising Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other affiliated bodies. Apart from watching the match from the Royal Box, guests typically enjoy a day of hospitality, including lunch, afternoon tea, and drinks.

On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals. He will now face world number Jannik Sinner in semifinals on Friday.