/Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: From Virat Kohli to Roger Federer - See who made it to SW19

As Wimbledon 2025 enters second week, a lot of celebrities including Roger Federer and Virat Kohli have attended the matches. Lets have a look at all the big names who have attended the championship.
King Frederik of Denmark was seen in the stands while watching the women’s singles fourth round match between Denmark’s Clara Tauson and Poland’s Iga Swiatek.
Switzerland's tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer were seen in the Royal Box after the men’s singles match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic.
British cricketer James Anderson was spotted taking photos of fellow cricketer Joe Root and his wife Carrie Cotterell in the Royal Box.
Bryan Shelton, a former tennis player and coach celebrated his son Ben Shelton’s win over Lorenzo Sonego in their fourth round of men’s singles match at Wimbledon.
British comedian Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty McIntyre were seen in the Royal Box before the men’s singles match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic.
Former British footballer Graeme Le Saux was seen talking with Irish football legend Graeme Souness in the Royal Box before the third round match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Pedro Martinez.
American footballer Trinity Rodman cheered in stands as her boyfriend Ben Shelton beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the men’s singles.
Former England footballer Geoff Hurst was present in the Royal Box ahead of the third round men’s singles match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.
Retired American tennis player Andy Roddick waved to the crowd from the Royal Box before the match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.
Former Irish rugby star Brian O'Driscoll waved hands towards the audience from the Royal Box ahead of the third round match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.
Scottish football legend Graeme Souness waved to fans from the Royal Box before the third round match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.
British cyclist and swimmer Sarah Storey, along with para athlete Kadeena Cox were seen waving from the Royal Box ahead of the Sinner vs Martinez match.
Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss was seen waving from the Royal Box before the match between Sinner and Martinez.
American tennis legend Billie Jean King waved to fans from the Royal Box ahead of the third round men’s singles match.
Actress and model Brooklyn Decker and her husband, former tennis player Andy Roddick were seen together in the Royal Box before the third round match.
British sport broadcaster Gary Lineker, boxer Anthony Joshua and sports promoter Eddie Hearn was seen sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court.
Thomas Tuchel, England football team manager was also seen attending the Wimbledon 2025.
New Zealand's actor and film director Russell Crowe was seen on the second day of the Wimbledon 2025.
British golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate Philipps were seen on the second day of the Wimbledon 2025.
English former football player David Beckham and England's former head coach Gareth Southgate arrive in the Royal box before the start of the match.
The current WWE champion was seen in the stands at the Wimbledon 2025.
The former England pacer Stuart Broad was also seen at SW19.
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was seen at centre court of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday (July 7).