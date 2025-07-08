LOGIN
Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: From Virat Kohli to Roger Federer - See who made it to SW19

Published: Jul 08, 2025, 19:05 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 19:05 IST

As Wimbledon 2025 enters second week, a lot of celebrities including Roger Federer and Virat Kohli have attended the matches. Lets have a look at all the big names who have attended the championship.

Denmark's King Frederik
1 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Denmark's King Frederik

King Frederik of Denmark was seen in the stands while watching the women’s singles fourth round match between Denmark’s Clara Tauson and Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer
2 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer

Switzerland's tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Federer were seen in the Royal Box after the men’s singles match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic.

James Anderson and Joe Root
3 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

James Anderson and Joe Root

British cricketer James Anderson was spotted taking photos of fellow cricketer Joe Root and his wife Carrie Cotterell in the Royal Box.

Bryan Shelton
4 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Bryan Shelton

Bryan Shelton, a former tennis player and coach celebrated his son Ben Shelton’s win over Lorenzo Sonego in their fourth round of men’s singles match at Wimbledon.

Michael McIntyre and his spouse Kitty McIntyre
5 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael McIntyre and his spouse Kitty McIntyre

British comedian Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty McIntyre were seen in the Royal Box before the men’s singles match between Alex De Minaur and Novak Djokovic.

Graeme Le Saux and Graeme Souness
6 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Graeme Le Saux and Graeme Souness

Former British footballer Graeme Le Saux was seen talking with Irish football legend Graeme Souness in the Royal Box before the third round match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

Trinity Rodman
7 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Trinity Rodman

American footballer Trinity Rodman cheered in stands as her boyfriend Ben Shelton beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the third round of the men’s singles.

Geoff Hurst
8 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Geoff Hurst

Former England footballer Geoff Hurst was present in the Royal Box ahead of the third round men’s singles match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.

Andy Roddick
9 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Andy Roddick

Retired American tennis player Andy Roddick waved to the crowd from the Royal Box before the match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.

Brian O'Driscoll
10 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian O'Driscoll

Former Irish rugby star Brian O'Driscoll waved hands towards the audience from the Royal Box ahead of the third round match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.

Graeme Souness
11 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Graeme Souness

Scottish football legend Graeme Souness waved to fans from the Royal Box before the third round match between Jannik Sinner and Pedro Martinez.

Sarah Storey and Kadeena Cox
12 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Sarah Storey and Kadeena Cox

British cyclist and swimmer Sarah Storey, along with para athlete Kadeena Cox were seen waving from the Royal Box ahead of the Sinner vs Martinez match.

Andrew Strauss
13 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Andrew Strauss

Former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss was seen waving from the Royal Box before the match between Sinner and Martinez.

Billie Jean King
14 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Billie Jean King

American tennis legend Billie Jean King waved to fans from the Royal Box ahead of the third round men’s singles match.

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick
15 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick

Actress and model Brooklyn Decker and her husband, former tennis player Andy Roddick were seen together in the Royal Box before the third round match.

Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn
16 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

British sport broadcaster Gary Lineker, boxer Anthony Joshua and sports promoter Eddie Hearn was seen sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Thomas Tuchel
17 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, England football team manager was also seen attending the Wimbledon 2025.

Russell Crowe
18 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Russell Crowe

New Zealand's actor and film director Russell Crowe was seen on the second day of the Wimbledon 2025.

Justin Rose
19 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Justin Rose

British golfer Justin Rose and his wife Kate Philipps were seen on the second day of the Wimbledon 2025.

David Beckham and Gareth Southgate
20 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

David Beckham and Gareth Southgate

English former football player David Beckham and England's former head coach Gareth Southgate arrive in the Royal box before the start of the match.

John Cena
21 / 23
(Photograph: Wimbledon)

John Cena

The current WWE champion was seen in the stands at the Wimbledon 2025.

Stuart Broad
22 / 23
(Photograph: Wimbledon)

Stuart Broad

The former England pacer Stuart Broad was also seen at SW19.

Virat Kohli
23 / 23
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was seen at centre court of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday (July 7).

