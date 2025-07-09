Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli and set up men's singles semi-final clahs with Jannik Sinner who beat Ben Shelton in straight sets in men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jul 9).
Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli and set up men's singles semi-final clahs with Jannik Sinner who beat Ben Shelton in straight sets in men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jul 9).
In the first two quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4) and Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the first men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11). The winners of today's two quarterfinals will play in the other men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11) as well.
Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.
Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Sinner after win over Flavio Cobolli.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 6
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 4
It is all happening at Centre Court as both players keep going back and forth.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 4
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 4
Cobolli trying but can't get ahead.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 3
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 3
Djokovic looks determined to win it in this set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 2
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 2
Djokovic looking to finish match in the fourth set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 1
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 1
Djokovic takes the third set and now leads by one.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5
Djokovic not letting go at all but Cobolli keeps at it.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 5
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5
Cobolli fighting it out but looks to run out of steam.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 4
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 4
Both players equal at halfway mark of the third set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 3
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 3
Cobolli breaks Djokovic's serve to nullify lead.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 2
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 2
Djokovic takes first two games in third set as well.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 2
Cobolli: 7(8) 2 0
Djokovic shows no mercy as he takes second set comfortably.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 6
Cobolli: 7(8) 2
Sinner wins in straight sets in the end as Ben Shelton bows out.
Sinner: 7(7) 6 6
Shelton: 6(2) 4 4
Djokovic opens up two-game lead in second set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 4
Cobolli: 7(8) 2
It is neck-to-neck so far in the second set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 2
Cobolli: 7(8) 2
Shelton digging in do-or-die set.
Sinner: 7(7) 6 4
Shelton: 6(2) 4 4
Djokovic showing signs of better rhythm in second set.
Djokovic: 6 (6) 1
Cobolli: 7(8) 1
Shelton giving it all he has in the tanker.
Sinner: 7(7) 6 3
Shelton: 6(2) 4 3
Djokovic goes down in tie-breaker.
Djokovic: 6 (6)
Cobolli: 7(8)
Shelton still in the match but for how long?
Sinner: 7(7) 6 2
Shelton: 6(2) 4 2
Cobolli pushes tie-breaker in opening set
Djokovic: 6
Cobolli: 6
Shelton keeps the fight alive.
Sinner: 7(7) 6 1
Shelton: 6(2) 4 1
Cobolli making Djokovic work hard.
Djokovic: 5
Cobolli: 5
Sinner takes second set as well.
Sinner: 7(7) 6
Shelton: 6(2) 4
Shelton keeps coming back.
Sinner: 7(7) 4
Shelton: 6(2) 4
Djokovic breaks serve and stretches lead to two games.
Djokovic: 5
Cobolli: 3
Cobolli digs in denies advantage to Djokovic.
Djokovic: 3
Cobolli: 3
Shelton keeps finding a way to comeback in the set.
Sinner: 7(7) 3
Shelton: 6(2) 3
Shelton keeping Sinner in check during second set.
Sinner: 7(7) 2
Shelton: 6(2) 2
Cobolli fighting tooth and nail against ageless Djokovic.
Djokovic: 2
Cobolli: 2
Shelton draws level after Sinner takes first game in second set.
Sinner: 7(7) 1
Shelton: 6(2) 1
Cobolli equals early in first set.
Djokovic: 1
Cobolli: 1
Sinner takes first set in tie-breaker.
Sinner: 7(7)
Shelton: 6(2)
First set goes to the tie-breaker, as expected.
Sinner: 6
Shelton: 6
Sinner shows why he is number one in the world and Shelton finding it out as well.
Sinner: 5
Shelton: 5
Sinner, Shelton giving us a game for ages.
Sinner: 4
Shelton: 4
Sinner not letting Shelton run away or the other way around?
Sinner: 3
Shelton: 3
Sinner, Shelton even early in first set.
Sinner: 2
Shelton: 2
Mirra Andreeva has crashed out of the Wimbledon. She lost in 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2) to Belinda Bencic
Iga Swiatek, looking for her maiden Championship title, has entered the women's singles semis with straight sets 6-2, 7-5 win over Samsonova in QF.
Djokovic, a seven-time champion has been hunting for the record-breaking slam, but has fallen short of the quest since winning the 2023 US Open. So ahead of Djokovic's quarterfinal match against Cobolli, here is all you need to know including preview, head-to-head and other key details.