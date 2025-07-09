Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli and set up men's singles semi-final clahs with Jannik Sinner who beat Ben Shelton in straight sets in men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jul 9).

In the first two quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4) and Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the first men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11). The winners of today's two quarterfinals will play in the other men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11) as well.

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.

Follow the live coverage of Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinals below: