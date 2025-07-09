LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic beats Cobolli, to face Sinner in semis

HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic beats Cobolli, sets up semis clash with Sinner

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 17:58 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 24:06 IST
HIGHLIGHTS | Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic beats Cobolli, sets up semis clash with Sinner

Wimbledon 2025 Score Updates Photograph: (X/Wimbledon)

Story highlights

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli and set up men's singles semi-final clahs with Jannik Sinner who beat Ben Shelton in straight sets in men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jul 9).

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli and set up men's singles semi-final clahs with Jannik Sinner who beat Ben Shelton in straight sets in men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday (Jul 9).

In the first two quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz beat Karen Khachanov in 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7(7)-6(4) and Carlos Alcaraz beat Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to set up the first men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11). The winners of today's two quarterfinals will play in the other men's singles semi-final on Friday (Jul 11) as well.

Where to watch Wimbledon live in India?

Wimbledon 2025 is available to be watched live in India on Star Sports network on TV. The Championship can also be watched on JioHotstar app on mobile as well.

Follow the live coverage of Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli in Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinals below:

00:04:30
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Sinner after win over Flavio Cobolli.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 6

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 4

23:53:46
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

It is all happening at Centre Court as both players keep going back and forth.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 4

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 4

23:44:29
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli trying but can't get ahead.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 3

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 3

23:37:50
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic looks determined to win it in this set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 2

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 2

23:31:25
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic looking to finish match in the fourth set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7 1

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5 1

23:20:00
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic takes the third set and now leads by one.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 7

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5

23:12:51
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic not letting go at all but Cobolli keeps at it.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 5

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 5

23:06:49
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli fighting it out but looks to run out of steam.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 4

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 4

22:57:21
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Both players equal at halfway mark of the third set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 3

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 3

22:50:06
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli breaks Djokovic's serve to nullify lead.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 2

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 2

22:38:44
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic takes first two games in third set as well.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6 2

Cobolli: 7(8) 2 0

22:28:51
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic shows no mercy as he takes second set comfortably.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 6

Cobolli: 7(8) 2

22:24:24
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner wins in straight sets in the end as Ben Shelton bows out.

Sinner: 7(7) 6 6

Shelton: 6(2) 4 4

22:22:41
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic opens up two-game lead in second set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 4

Cobolli: 7(8) 2

22:16:19
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

It is neck-to-neck so far in the second set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 2

Cobolli: 7(8) 2

22:13:32
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton digging in do-or-die set.

Sinner: 7(7) 6 4

Shelton: 6(2) 4 4

22:08:49
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic showing signs of better rhythm in second set.

Djokovic: 6 (6) 1

Cobolli: 7(8) 1

22:05:30
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton giving it all he has in the tanker.

Sinner: 7(7) 6 3

Shelton: 6(2) 4 3

22:02:31
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic goes down in tie-breaker.

Djokovic: 6 (6)

Cobolli: 7(8)

21:57:52
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton still in the match but for how long?

Sinner: 7(7) 6 2

Shelton: 6(2) 4 2

21:51:59
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli pushes tie-breaker in opening set

Djokovic: 6

Cobolli: 6

21:51:08
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton keeps the fight alive.

Sinner: 7(7) 6 1

Shelton: 6(2) 4 1

21:44:53
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli making Djokovic work hard.

Djokovic: 5

Cobolli: 5

21:44:00
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner takes second set as well.

Sinner: 7(7) 6

Shelton: 6(2) 4

21:37:04
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton keeps coming back.

Sinner: 7(7) 4

Shelton: 6(2) 4

21:34:06
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Djokovic breaks serve and stretches lead to two games.

Djokovic: 5

Cobolli: 3

21:24:16
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli digs in denies advantage to Djokovic.

Djokovic: 3

Cobolli: 3

21:22:45
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton keeps finding a way to comeback in the set.

Sinner: 7(7) 3

Shelton: 6(2) 3

21:15:27
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton keeping Sinner in check during second set.

Sinner: 7(7) 2

Shelton: 6(2) 2

21:11:16
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli fighting tooth and nail against ageless Djokovic.

Djokovic: 2

Cobolli: 2

21:08:37
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Shelton draws level after Sinner takes first game in second set.

Sinner: 7(7) 1

Shelton: 6(2) 1

21:00:32
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli

Cobolli equals early in first set.

Djokovic: 1

Cobolli: 1

20:57:34
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner takes first set in tie-breaker.

Sinner: 7(7)

Shelton: 6(2)

20:50:11
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

First set goes to the tie-breaker, as expected.

Sinner: 6

Shelton: 6

20:43:20
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner shows why he is number one in the world and Shelton finding it out as well.

Sinner: 5

Shelton: 5

20:36:29
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner, Shelton giving us a game for ages.

Sinner: 4

Shelton: 4

20:29:03
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner not letting Shelton run away or the other way around?

Sinner: 3

Shelton: 3

20:22:50
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton

Sinner, Shelton even early in first set.

Sinner: 2

Shelton: 2

20:18:21
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Andreeva crashes out

Mirra Andreeva has crashed out of the Wimbledon. She lost in 7(7)-6(3), 7(7)-6(2) to Belinda Bencic

20:08:20
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Swiatek relishing being at the Championship
19:28:46
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Swiatek in women's singles semis

Iga Swiatek, looking for her maiden Championship title, has entered the women's singles semis with straight sets 6-2, 7-5 win over Samsonova in QF.

18:41:57
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Djokovic vs Cobolli - Who'll win?

Djokovic, a seven-time champion has been hunting for the record-breaking slam, but has fallen short of the quest since winning the 2023 US Open. So ahead of Djokovic's quarterfinal match against Cobolli, here is all you need to know including preview, head-to-head and other key details.

Read More

18:20:33
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Queen Camilla at Championship
17:59:26
LIVE | Wimbledon 2025 Score: Sinner vs Shelton - Who'll win?

Trending Topics