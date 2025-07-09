/Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025: All you need to know - Preview, head-to-head, current form

The dream of a 25th major slam title is still alive as Serbia's Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the Centre Court on Wednesday (July 9) in the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals. Djokovic, a seven-time champion has been hunting for the record-breaking slam, but has fallen short of the quest since winning the 2023 US Open. So ahead of Djokovic's quarterfinal match against Cobolli, here is all you need to know including preview, head-to-head and other key details.

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli Preview

Djokovic has been showing his class and temperament throughout Wimbledon 2025 as he bids to reach a seventh consecutive men's singles final. After strong wins against Daniel Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic, he faced a tough challenge in the Round of 16 from Australia's Alex De Minaur.

Minaur stunned everyone by dominating the first set 6-1. But Djokovic, known for his fighting spirit, bounced back and took the lead 2-1 at the end of third set. Even when Novak was down a break in the fourth set, he held his nerves and wrapped up the match in four sets, proving why he’s one of the best.

On the other side, Flavio Cobolli is having a breakthrough year. He fought his way to the SW19 quarterfinals by beating tough opponents like Jacub Mensik and former US open champion (2014) Marin Cilic. It has been a special 2025 for Cobolli as he won his first ATP title (Tiriac Open) in Bucharest and then pulled off the biggest win of his career by defeating Russia's Andre Rublev in Hamburg. Reaching the Wimbledon last eight is already the best performance of his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli Head-to-Head

Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli have faced each other once before on the ATP Tour. Their only previous meeting came in the 2024 Shanghai Masters Round of 32, where Djokovic cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli Form

Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller in the first round in four sets and followed that with second round win over Dan Evans. He continued the momentum by edging past Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. Next, he overcame Alex De Minaur in a tough round of 16 clash.

Meanwhile, Flavio Coboli beat Beibit Zhukayev and Jakub Mensijkk in straight sets in the first two rounds. Next, he overcame Jack Pinnington Jones in the third round and followed it with a four-set win over Marin Cilic in the round of 16.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will start on on Wednesday, 9 July 2025 after 7:10 PM IST (3 PM local time) (estimated time).

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be played at Centre Court of the All England Club in south-west London.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, Wimbledon 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be also broadcasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Flavio Cobolli Prediction