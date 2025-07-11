Justin Bieber surprise 7th album ‘Swag’ drops, here's what we know

Justin Bieber's seventh album, Swag, is out. The new album marks the singer's first full-length release in four years. Swag features 21 new tracks from Bieber, including collaborations with artists like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. The album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms. Justin Bieber's last album, Justice, released in 2021, included six singles, among them the Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit Peaches. Justice was certified double-platinum, selling over 154,000 units.

An introspective turn for the pop star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber has been having frequent jam sessions in both his Icelandic home and his Los Angeles residence. Swag also marks his first album since becoming a father with wife Hailey Bieber, and his split from long-time manager Scooter Braun.

The album features collaborations with a wide variety of artists, including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. On the production side, Bieber worked with DJ Tay James, Carter Lang, Harv, and Eddie Benjamin.

Swag is said to be more introspective, showing a different side of the singer. It tackles themes like therapy, fatherhood, and family while blending modern R&B with hip-hop.

Full tracklist for Justin Bieber's Swag album

1. All I Can Take



2. Daisies



3. Yukon



4. Go Baby



5. Things You Do



6. Butterflies



7. Way It Is



8. First Place



9. Soulful



10. Walking Away



11. Glory Voice Memo



12. Devotion



13. Dadz Love



14. Therapy Session



15. Sweet Spot



16. Standing On Business



17. 405



18. Swag



19. Zuma House



20. Too Long



21. Forgiveness

Fans hail the album as a comeback

Justin Bieber fans were pleasantly surprised by the album's sudden announcement and release. Many have been celebrating online, calling it the singer's most authentic work to date and a true comeback.