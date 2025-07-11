LOGIN
Justin Bieber surprise 7th album ‘Swag’ drops, here's what we know

Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:58 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:58 IST
Justin Bieber Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Justin Bieber's highly anticipated seventh album is finally out. Swag features 21 new tracks from the singer and is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms. Bieber's last album, Justice, came out in 2021.
 

Justin Bieber's seventh album, Swag, is out. The new album marks the singer's first full-length release in four years. Swag features 21 new tracks from Bieber, including collaborations with artists like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain. The album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms. Justin Bieber's last album, Justice, released in 2021, included six singles, among them the Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit Peaches. Justice was certified double-platinum, selling over 154,000 units.

An introspective turn for the pop star

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber has been having frequent jam sessions in both his Icelandic home and his Los Angeles residence. Swag also marks his first album since becoming a father with wife Hailey Bieber, and his split from long-time manager Scooter Braun.

The album features collaborations with a wide variety of artists, including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. On the production side, Bieber worked with DJ Tay James, Carter Lang, Harv, and Eddie Benjamin.

Swag is said to be more introspective, showing a different side of the singer. It tackles themes like therapy, fatherhood, and family while blending modern R&B with hip-hop.

Full tracklist for Justin Bieber's Swag album

1. All I Can Take


2. Daisies


3. Yukon


4. Go Baby


5. Things You Do


6. Butterflies


7. Way It Is


8. First Place


9. Soulful


10. Walking Away


11. Glory Voice Memo


12. Devotion


13. Dadz Love


14. Therapy Session


15. Sweet Spot


16. Standing On Business


17. 405


18. Swag


19. Zuma House


20. Too Long


21. Forgiveness

Fans hail the album as a comeback

Justin Bieber fans were pleasantly surprised by the album's sudden announcement and release. Many have been celebrating online, calling it the singer's most authentic work to date and a true comeback.

