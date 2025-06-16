Singer Justin Bieber admits 'anger issues' in recent statement: ‘I know I’m broken

Justin Bieber has become the talk of the internet due to his unusual behavior, bizarre Instagram posts, and more.



A day after he shared a screengrab of his chat with an unknown person, someone he has since ended his friendship with, Bieber has now posted a lengthy statement, admitting that he struggles with anger issues.



Justin Bieber Instagram post



On Monday (June 16), the baby singer shared cryptic message on his Instagram stories, saying that he's broken.

“People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry,” he wrote.

The singer added, ''That harder I try to grow the more focused on myself I am.''



Concerns have been growing about Bieber’s mental health recently, following his disturbing appearances and strange behavior. In one of his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, “Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Let's encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.”

The 31-year-old also shared a series of screenshots of a chat on his Instagram. The now-deleted post showed Bieber lashing out at a friend, saying he would never accept a man calling his anger “lashing out.”

"Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn't kidding when I told u I didn't need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries (sic)," he wrote.

The singer has not revealed much about his friends and the tense exchange.

Recently, Bieber also faced backlash over his behavior toward the paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu. A viral video shows the singer losing his cool with the photographers, appearing visibly irritated.



“Stop provoking me. I’m a real dad, a real husband, a real man," he told the paps.