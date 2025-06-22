/Hailey Bieber shares wedding ring pic amid divorce talk, while Justin drops cryptic posts on hate and jealousy

There has been a lot of recent speculation regarding the relationship between Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. Justin has been acting more erratically in public and on social media, causing concern among fans about his mental health and marriage. Recently, The Sun reported that Hailey Bieber was spotted hanging out with friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse without wearing her wedding ring, sparking rumours of a divorce. However, Hailey responded by posting a selfie wearing the ring. Despite this, the rumours haven’t been put to rest as Justin Bieber recently shared several cryptic posts referencing hate and jealousy.

Justin's cryptic posts raise eyebrows

He shared a post by Isaac HP in which a person said, "I want to remind you that not everybody hates you, just a lot of people do. A lot of people despise you. A lot of people really hate you. But not everybody hates you. People in Tasmania don't hate you. But that's just because they don't know you. If they met you, they would hate you. But not everybody hates you."

He also re-shared a post by Rula in which he said, “I don't f*** with you because I'm aware of who you are and what you is for real. You is jealous, envious, you trying to be me, around me.”

Mounting pressure and media scrutiny

Justin has been facing intense scrutiny from the media in recent months. He was recently involved in a heated argument with photographers in Florida and also shared screenshots of a conversation with an unidentified friend, in which he cut off ties after they criticised his behaviour.

Justin Bieber got engaged to model and longtime friend Hailey Baldwin in July 2018. In November of that year, Bieber confirmed he was married to Baldwin. The couple held their official wedding ceremony in September 2019 and welcomed their first child in August 2024.