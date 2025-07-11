/Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe firing: Comedian's eatery team issues statement after incident

Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened eatery in Canada's Surrey faced trouble just days after its inauguration. At least nine shots were fired outside the cafe by unidentified attackers. The local police reported no casualties or injuries. A video which has gone viral, shows a man shooting from inside a vehicle outside the cafe and Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh has taken the responsibility for the shooting. Post this incident, the eatery's team has now issued a statement.

Kapil Sharma's eatery team issues first statement after firing incident

As an investigation is ongoing, the eatery's team, Kap's Cafe, has opened up and released a statement on Instagram. The statement read, "We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up".

It further stated, “Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because you believe in what we’re building together.”

Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies". Kapil Sharma is yet to address the firing incident personally.

Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi, and why did he fire shots at Kapil Sharma's cafe?

Harjeet Singh Laddi is reportedly associated with Babbar Khalsa International gang, is one of the featured person in NIA's most wanted list. He is a resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab. Laddi has been associated with several anti-India terror activities.