/Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe firing: Comedian's eatery team issues statement after incident

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe has released a statement following the firing incident in Canada. The team even expressed gratitude to the Surrey Police service for their prompt action and ensured everyone's safety.
Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened eatery in Canada's Surrey faced trouble just days after its inauguration. At least nine shots were fired outside the cafe by unidentified attackers. The local police reported no casualties or injuries. A video which has gone viral, shows a man shooting from inside a vehicle outside the cafe and Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh has taken the responsibility for the shooting. Post this incident, the eatery's team has now issued a statement.
As an investigation is ongoing, the eatery's team, Kap's Cafe, has opened up and released a statement on Instagram. The statement read, "We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up".
It further stated, “Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because you believe in what we’re building together.”
Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies". Kapil Sharma is yet to address the firing incident personally.
Harjeet Singh Laddi is reportedly associated with Babbar Khalsa International gang, is one of the featured person in NIA's most wanted list. He is a resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab. Laddi has been associated with several anti-India terror activities.
Although he has reportedly claimed the attack on Kapil Sharma's cafe, the clear motive behind the attack is not known yet. As per reports, Laddi fired shots as a reaction to certain remarks made by the comedian in the past. The authorities who are investigating are still verifying the nature of the threat.