/Chris Brown London assault case: Singer pleads not guilty, trial to begin in 2026

Well, more trouble brewing for Chris Brown! The US singer was recently released from a British jail on a $6 million bond after he was accused of an unprovoked attack on a man in a London nightclub in 2023. The case has returned to haunt Chris Brown! In the court hearing, he has pleaded not guilty, reportedly, and a new trial date has been set, ie, in 20226.

US Singer's co-defendant pleads not guilty, trial date set

According to several reports, the R&B singer appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he opened up and spoke to enter his pleas of not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Moreover, his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu has also pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing actual bodily harm. The trial date is due to begin on October 26, 2026.

Chris has a history of being violent with people around him. He was sued for $50 million after allegedly assaulting four concertgoers backstage in Texas. The suit alleges that Brown and his crew severely beat the plaintiffs following the singer’s performance in Ft Worth, Texas. Brown, 36, is known for mid-2000s hits such as Kiss, Kiss and a litany of legal troubles, including a felony conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Also Read: Kanye West faces new accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking

All about Chris Brown's

Chris Brown was arrested on May 15 in Manchester, England. He was arrested over an alleged bottle attack that occurred in 2023. He was accused of an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw at London’s Tape Nightclub. Chris had allegedly struck him with a tequila bottle several times and punched and kicked him while he was on the floor.