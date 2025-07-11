/Pakistan actress Humaira Asghar Ali was dead 9 months ago? New details revealed

The death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was recently reported, and she was found in a decomposed state on Tuesday, July 8, at her apartment in Karachi. The 32-year-old celebrity's death occurred at her flat in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi. Has brought in a new turn as new details have been revealed.

Key details revealed regarding Humaira Asghar Ali's death

According to reports, Humaira's body was so decomposed after it was recovered that it was difficult for investigators to identify her. DIG Syed Asad Reza said that the last phone call was found in October 2024 in her call records. Even her neighbours said that the actress was seen around September-October last year. Reportedly, she had withdrawn from her family, social media, and had hardly any contact with the outside world.

Reports suggest that the actress had stopped paying flat rent in 2018, which led to her landlord filing a case against the actress in the Cantonment Board of Clifton, in which the electricity was cut off. Another police officer also said that all the food in Humaira's flat was rotten and the boxes were rusty.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and a forensic team was also sent to her apartment to collect evidence from the scene. According to Geo TV, the police are currently investigating the matter, with the exact cause of death still unknown.

More details about the actress and her issues

After the news of the actress's death, her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, was contacted. He made it clear that they had severed ties with their daughter long ago. So they would not take her body. However, now Humaira's brother, Naveed Asghar, has come to Karachi and identified the body.

Brother Naveed said that Humaira moved to Karachi from Lahore about seven years ago and became distant from her family. Although they met occasionally, she has not been home at all for the past one and a half years.