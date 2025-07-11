/Kanye West faces new accusations of sexual assault and sex trafficking by his former assistant



Kanye West, or Ye, never fails to make it to the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. The rapper is facing new allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking by his former assistant. These shocking accusations come from Lauren Pisciotta, who has worked with him on his Donda album. She has also revealed new details.

Details of charges filed against Kanye West

According to several reports, in a new complaint filed by Lauren Pisciotta, who has worked for Kanye West in 2021 as an A&R during the creation of his Donda album and then worked as a personal assistant has alleged that West had orally raped her without her consent and coerced her into complying with hissexual demands by making false promises about the advancement of her career.

The complaint has also mentioned that Kanye has forcibly kissed Pisciotta on the mouth, forcibly touching her against her will, and grabbing her by the throat. Reportedly, he had also offered someone the opportunity to have sex with her in exchange for allowing Ye to have sex with that person's significant other. The representative of Kanye has denied her baseless allegations and accused her of blackmail and extortion.

More details about assault

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022, filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She later amended the suit to include allegations of sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta and a fellow female artist were invited to a recording studio in Santa Monica, where they were served alcohol. She alleges that West “drugged and raped” her, adding that she was in a "highly impaired state" shortly after consuming a drink.