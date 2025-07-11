/Detective Ujjwalan X review: Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer strikes a chord, Netizens say 'A well-written crime thriller'

Malayalam film Detective Ujjwalan is directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, which features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, and Rony David Raj in key roles. After making fans roll with laughter in cinemas, the film is now making waves post its digital debut. Netizens who had missed watching it in theatres gave their verdict on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Detective Ujjwalan

The Malayalam mystery-comedy has officially premiered on OTT after more than a month after its theatrical release. Netizens gave their point of view about the film. One user wrote (as per translation), "#DetectiveUjjwalan Malayalam Only Netflix...In the village, the hero works as a detective, a little like Sherlock Holmes, and finds out. But suddenly, a serial killer commits serial murders in the village. What did the hero do? An average comedy crime thriller film. #padampishow".

Another user wrote, "#DetectiveUjjwalan - A well-written crime thriller where the performer #DhyanSreenivasan reboots himself. Good making and engaging execution. The songs were okay, and the BGM was catchy. Duration was crisp enough to keep you hooked. Final twist and motive of antagonist 👍🏽. Brilliant. 4/5".

All about Detective Ujjwalan

Detective Ujjwalan tells the story of a local detective, Ujjwalan, who must outsmart a mysterious figure in a deadly battle of wits, where his skills are put to the ultimate test. The film also features Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, and Shahubas among others.