Big Brother Season 27 is here! When and where to watch the new season live

The 27th season of the hit reality show Big Brother is officially underway. Serving as a celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, Big Brother 27 is once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. This season features 16 contestants entering the house, plus a surprise 17th houseguest: Rachel Reilly, the winner of Big Brother season 13. The premiere aired on Thursday, July 10, with a 90-minute special that left viewers eager for more. The season's theme is a ‘Hotel Murder Mystery’, with Julie teasing the houseguests that “each item in the house has a purpose,” urging them to be on the lookout. This year’s grand prize is a whopping $750,000.