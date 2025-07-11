Big Brother Season 27 is here! When and where to watch the new season live

The highly anticipated 27th season of Big Brother has made its premiere this week. The new season features a murder-mystery theme and promises plenty of twists and turns. Check out when and where to catch the action live.
The 27th season of the hit reality show Big Brother is officially underway. Serving as a celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, Big Brother 27 is once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. This season features 16 contestants entering the house, plus a surprise 17th houseguest: Rachel Reilly, the winner of Big Brother season 13. The premiere aired on Thursday, July 10, with a 90-minute special that left viewers eager for more. The season's theme is a ‘Hotel Murder Mystery’, with Julie teasing the houseguests that “each item in the house has a purpose,” urging them to be on the lookout. This year’s grand prize is a whopping $750,000.
The live stream of Big Brother 27 will begin on July 13 (Sunday) when the second 90-minute episode drops. The episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, and every other Friday on CBS. Audiences can watch the show live and unfiltered on Paramount+ Premium and Pluto TV.