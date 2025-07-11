LOGIN
Big Brother Season 27 is here! When and where to watch the new season live

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 09:37 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 09:37 IST
Big Brother season 27 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The highly anticipated 27th season of Big Brother has made its premiere this week. The new season features a murder-mystery theme and promises plenty of twists and turns. Check out when and where to catch the action live.
 

The 27th season of the hit reality show Big Brother is officially underway. Serving as a celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, Big Brother 27 is once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. This season features 16 contestants entering the house, plus a surprise 17th houseguest: Rachel Reilly, the winner of Big Brother season 13. The premiere aired on Thursday, July 10, with a 90-minute special that left viewers eager for more. The season's theme is a ‘Hotel Murder Mystery’, with Julie teasing the houseguests that “each item in the house has a purpose,” urging them to be on the lookout. This year’s grand prize is a whopping $750,000.

Meet the contestants of Big Brother 27

  1. Adrian Rocha, a 23-year-old carpenter from San Antonio, Texas, is one of this season’s contestants.
  2. Amy Bingham, 43, works as an insurance agent and hails from Stockton, California.
  3. Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney, joins the show from New York City.
  4. Aura painter Ava Pearl, 24, is also from New York City and brings a creative vibe to the house.
  5. Jimmy Heagerty, 25, is an AI consultant from Washington, DC.
  6. Katherine Woodma, 23, works as a fine dining server and comes from Columbia, South Carolina.
  7. Kelley Jorgensen, a 29-year-old web designer, represents Burbank, South Dakota.
  8. Keanu Soto, 33, is a dungeon master from McKinney, Texas.
  9. Lauren Domingue, 22, is a bridal consultant from Lafayette, Louisiana.
  10. Mickey Lee, 35, works as an event curator and is from Atlanta, Georgia.
  11. Morgan Pope, a 33-year-old gamer, enters the house from Los Angeles, California.
  12. Rylie Jeffries, 27, is a professional bull rider from Luther, Oklahoma.
  13. Vince Panaro, 34, is currently unemployed and comes from West Hills, California.
  14. Cliffton "Will" Williams, 50, is a college sports podcaster based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
  15. Zach Cornell, a 27-year-old marketing manager, joins the competition from Cartersville, Georgia.
  16. Isaiah "Zae" Frederich, 23, is a salesperson from Provo, Utah.

When and where to watch Big Brother 27

The live stream of Big Brother 27 will begin on July 13 (Sunday) when the second 90-minute episode drops. The episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, and every other Friday on CBS. Audiences can watch the show live and unfiltered on Paramount+ Premium and Pluto TV.

