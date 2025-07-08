From influencers to fame: Who has the most Instagram followers from Love Island?

Love Island USA is a popular reality TV show which brings together a group of individuals ( Islanders) in a luxury villa to win the hearts of the viewers. The dating reality show has an impressive cast, who have gained major fan following in a short span of time. The show's contestants are from diverse backgrounds, making connections to win money and fame along with an impressive prize of $100k. The show is filled with drama, love, and competition in a modern dating culture set up.



Contestants like Leah Kateb, Kaitlynn Anderson and Ace Green gained massive popularity on the show as well as on social media, making them famous media personalities. Have a look at the famous Instagram personalities from the show acing the social media trends.

Contestants with most number of followers

Leah Kateb, from Season 6, tops the list with most number of Instagram followers till date. Leah has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram as of 2025, far ahead of any other contestant of the show. She entered the show on Day 1 and became the first runner-up of the show. Kaitlynn Anderson is another contestant making the list. Anderson is an islander from Season 2 of Love Island USA. She entered the villa on Day 1 and was dumped on Day 5.

Known as the villa's "ringleader", Ace Green is another big personality from Love Island Season 7. Based in Los Angeles, Ace is known for its authenticity and high energy. Currently, he brings a vibrant energy, choreography, and wit with a mix of athleticism and Gen Z charisma. Other notable names include Uma Jammeh, Olandria Cathren and Zeta Morrison.

Who is Leah Kateb who has topped the list?

Leah Kateb, star social media personality, was born on Aug 11, 1999, in Los Angeles to Iranian parents- Ashfin and Mina. Leah was paired with Miguel Harichi in season 7 of Love Island USA and also moved together with him post the show. She was known for her emotional vulnerability and sharp authenticity in the villa. Her Instagram skyrocketed after finalizing in the show. The followers rose from 12k to nearly 4 million, giving her a major social media boom. She is also an influential TikTok icon.

Leah has continuously engaged in brand collaborations and endorsements. Leah is a brand ambassador of EOS and has featured in their promotional content. Moreover, she continues to post her aesthetic lifestyle, fashion, dating and travel life on Instagram. Additionally, she has featured in magazine covers and fashion events, making her a successful media personality. Leah has leveraged her glamorous media lifestyle and actively thrives as a partner in animal welfare.