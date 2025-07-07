/Who is Cierra Ortega, and why did she leave the Love Island USA Season 7 villa abruptly?

Cierra Ortega, a rising social media star and popular contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, was removed from the show after old Instagram posts resurfaced online. The posts showed her using a derogatory Anti-Asian slur. After the clip circulated on social media, Ortega faced intense backlash from fans, prompting the maker of the reality show to take swift action. The incident sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns over accountability, selection and the consistency of reality shows.

Who is Cierra Ortega?

Cierra Ortega is a 25-year-old content creator of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, from Phoenix, Arizona, and now based in Los Angeles. She gained massive popularity on TikTok and Instagram, known for her bold personality and glamorous lifestyle. On Love Island USA Season 7, she described herself as "brains, beauty and boobs" openly and unapologetically. Ortega was paired with Nicolas Vansteenberghe (Nic) and quickly became a strong fan favourite.

Ortega is known for making content in lifestyle, fashion and travel. She has expertise in influencer management and brand partnerships. She has worked with major brands like Skims, Good American, AdoreMe, Cupshe and Urban Decay, giving her a strong social media presence. Recently, she shared her travel diaries from destinations like Paris, Egypt, Thailand, Costa Rica and Saint Martin on social media.





Why the Love Island USA Season 7 Star Was Removed?

Ortega was officially removed from the show on Sunday, July 6. Her exit came after widespread criticism of old Instagram posts from 2015 circulated across social media, in which she was found using derogatory anti-Asian remarks. In one of the posts, she said, "Still ch**kin’ at the top"

However, in another clip, Ortega made insensitive comments aimed at Asians. “I can also be a little c***** when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look,” Ortega added. These posts resurfaced on platforms such as TikTok, Reddit, X, and Instagram, prompting severe backlash from her fans. As a result, Ortega lost nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram in just 48 hours.

Producers' Swift Action

According to reports, producers held crisis meetings and soon announced Ortega's official exit from the show. During the broadcast, host Iain Stirling said that Ortega "left the villa due to a personal reason". This marked the second exit of a contestant from the season, reinforcing the show's stance on intolerance. Before Ortega's exit, Yulissa Escobar was also removed from the competition for a similar reason.



Cierra Ortega's departure left Nic as a single contestant.