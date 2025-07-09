/Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali found dead in Karachi, body was in decomposed state

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead on Tuesday (July 8) at her apartment in Karachi. She was 32 years old. According to reports, Humaira's body was found in a decomposed state in her flat in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi. It is believed that the actress died nearly two weeks ago.

On Tuesday (July 8), Police broke into Humaira's flat after getting no response from the actress. Her body was found lying on the floor of her apartment.

As per the authorities, Ali had been living alone in the apartment for seven years and had not been seen for two weeks. Looking at all the circumstances and the body that was “almost in the advanced stage of decomposition,” the Police believe that she has been dead for at least 15 days.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and a forensic team was also sent to her apartment to collect evidence from the scene. According to Geo TV, the police are currently investigating the matter, with the exact cause of death still unknown.

As of now, no signs of foul play have been found as the apartment was locked from the inside.





Humaira's career



