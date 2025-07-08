/Highest-grossing Brad Pitt movies: Where does F1 rank?

Brad Pitt, an Oscar-winning American actor and film producer, is back in the spotlight with his F1 The Movie. The film was released on June 27 and is already racing up the charts to become one of the highest-grossing films of the veteran actor. F1 The Movie is an American sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, the one who also directed Top Gun: Maverick and is produced by Apple Studios and Plan B Entertainment. The film made a comeback with a debut domestic collection of $57 million on its first weekend, the best ever start for Apple Studios. Here's a look at Brad Pitt's top highest-grossing movies worldwide as of 2025.