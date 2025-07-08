/Highest-grossing Brad Pitt movies: Where does F1 rank?

Brad Pitt is back in the spotlight with his F1 The Movie. From Inglourious Basterds to Ocean's Eleven and World War Z, F1 The Movie seems to be just another game changer to hit the milestone of the highest-grossing movies in Pitt's career.
Brad Pitt, an Oscar-winning American actor and film producer, is back in the spotlight with his F1 The Movie. The film was released on June 27 and is already racing up the charts to become one of the highest-grossing films of the veteran actor. F1 The Movie is an American sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, the one who also directed Top Gun: Maverick and is produced by Apple Studios and Plan B Entertainment. The film made a comeback with a debut domestic collection of $57 million on its first weekend, the best ever start for Apple Studios. Here's a look at Brad Pitt's top highest-grossing movies worldwide as of 2025.
Released in 2013, World War Z became a massive box office hit to earn over $540 million. Pitt took on the role of UN investigator, Gerry Lane, battling a zombie apocalypse. Pitt's compelling performance, thought-provoking take on the zombie genre made it the highest-grossing film of his career.
One of Brad Pitt's most iconic films, Troy proved to be a global box office success with nearly $497 million. The film was directed by Wolfgang Petersen and showcased Pitt's physical transformation and commanding screen presence. Inspired by Homer's Iliad, the film focused on Achilles, one of the greatest warriors in literary history. The film continues to be a fan favourite among historical epics.
Ocean's Eleven is a modern heist comedy film starring Brad Pitt as Rusty Ryan. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this stylish film hit the box office with over $450 million worldwide. With its witty dialogue, sharp direction and flawless chemistry among stars, the film remains on the highest-grossing list.
Starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the film delivered Hollywood's most famous and real-life romance thriller. Directed by Doug Liman, it is a defining film with a thrilling plot and stylised action sequences. Pitt and Angelina are seen as a suburban couple hiding secret identities as rival assassins.
Inglourious Basterds is a 2009 war film directed by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt leads a group of American -Jewish soldiers as they wage a brutal campaign against the nazis in German occupied france. The film became a major critical and commercial success, earning over $321 million and eight Oscar nominations. It is a widely praised work of Pitt and Tarantino.
As of now, the film has grossed $140 million. The film is expected to hit $109 million in domestic collections this weekend, according to Deadline. F1 The Movie ranks as the 12th highest-grossing movie at the US box office. In the film, Brad Pitt, as Sonny Hayes, returns to Formula 1 racing as a retired driver to mentor a young driver while competing with himself.