/Alchemy of Souls to Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: 8 k-dramas showcasing epic saga of royalty and tales of romance

Many k-dramas have modern settings or historical settings that are infused with romantic storylines. From Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo to The King's Affection to Alchemy of Souls, check out a few K-dramas that would transport you back to the historical era.
Historical romance K-dramas are a popular genre amongst all. With political intrigue and tales of forbidden love, the shows are set against the backdrop of different Korean dynasties. Here are a few of the renowned historical dramas you need to check out.
Love in the Moonlight tells the story of Lee Yeong, a young prince, who begins to bond with his political eunuch, Ra-on, who happens to be a girl pretending to be a man. However, with time, he realises that he is in love with Ra-on. It is currently available on Viki, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
Mr. Queen tells the story of a successful and free-spirited chef who finds himself in a strange situation when he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period. It is currently available to stream on Viki and Netflix.
Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body who encounters a man from a prestigious family who wants her help to change his destiny. It is available to watch on Netflix.
The Moon Embracing the Sun tells the story of Lee Hwon, King of Joseon, who falls in love with Wol, a female shaman. Jealous of their love, Wol is almost killed, and the lovers separate. Years later, Lee meets Wol, but she does not recollect her past. It is available on Viki and Amazon Prime Video.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo tells the story of Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo. Ha-jin, now trapped in another person's body, becomes involved in a power struggle against various vicious contenders to the throne. It is available on Viki.
It tells the tale of a man with a deep and dark secret, who vows not to marry anyone after a significant tragedy. He meets a woman who hopes to fall in love again, despite being married before. While bearing a hardship during the Qing invasion, they fall for each other. It is streaming on Viki, Amazon Prime Video, and MX Player.
It revolves around free-spirited Goo Hae-ryung, who embarks on a new life as a scholar in the Joseon royal court after hearing about a government post for female historians. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Based in the Joseon Dynasty, the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins but sends the girl away to spare her life. Years later, the twin son dies in an accident, and his sister must assume his identity and throne, all while hiding her true self. It is available to watch on Netflix.