/Son of Sardar 2 trailer out! Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur bring out their comedic streak in Scotland, Mukul Dev makes final appearance

'Jiski Rab hai pehredaar...Panther se jiski raftaar...lagaye chand pe jo darbaar...woh hai Son of Sardaar', as quoted by Ajay Devgn in the first film. After 13 years, Ajay Devgn will be returning with the second part titled Son of Sardaar 2, and the makers unveiled the trailer, much to the excitement of fans. With the addition of Mrunal Thakur and the final appearance of Mukul Dev, it has sparked more frenzy among fans, and they are eager for its release.

Son of Sardaar trailer dropped, fans react

The trailer is set in the backdrop of Scotland, in which it begins with the scenes of the first part and then switches to Ajay Devgn's character watching a dance of an elderly woman, which ends in a comedic moment when she collapses, prompting a darkly humorous line, “Bebe marr gayi.” The story then unfolds around a colourful mix of characters who appear to be gathered for a wedding celebration.

Ajay’s character is seen mimicking Sunny Deol’s iconic Border persona, while Ravi Kishan’s character fumbles through English with comic effect. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, portraying Ajay’s love interest.

Soon, after the trailer was released, fans flooded the comment section, expecting it to be a mass entertainer. One user wrote, "Paaji kabhi hans bhi liya karo...haha this line is so iconic". Another user wrote, "Jassi is back". "First day, first show", wrote the third user.

All about Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is all about Jassi Singh Randhawa, who, years after settling an epic family feud and surviving house arrest in Punjab, returns - this time chasing love, not trouble. But when he lands in Scotland to win back his estranged wife, he stumbles into a hostage crisis, a mafia war, and the most bizarre Sardaar wedding of the century.