/Kapil Sharma cafe firing: Mumbai Police visits comedian's Andheri residence a day after Canada eatery's incident

It has been two days since the news of Kapil Sharma's newly opened eatery in Canada faced trouble after its inauguration. The firing of 9 shots outside his cafe has shaken the netizens, and a video from the incident has gone viral on social media. After the team had issued a statement recently, in the latest turn of events, Mumbai Police had visited the comedian's residence, in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, on Friday.

Why did the Mumbai Police visit Kapil Sharma's residence in Mumbai?

As per a report in PTI, a senior police official has cited that the visit was made to confirm Kapil Sharma's address. Another official said, "Police personnel visited DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, a day after the firing at his restaurant in Canada. The team left the place in some time after confirming the address".

Reportedly, no statement by Kapil Sharma was recorded during the visit by the police. Nor was the security around the building beefed up. The visit comes a day after the firing incident in the comedian's Canadian eatery. Kapil Sharma is yet to open up about the incident.

Kapil Sharma's eatery team breaks silence post-firing incident

The comedian's eatery team in Canada expressed their heartfelt gratitude and prompt response from the local police in an emotional Instagram post. It read, “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking.

“We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because you believe in what we’re building together”, the statement concluded.