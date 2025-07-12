/Kapil Sharma cafe firing: Mumbai Police visits comedian's Andheri residence a day after Canada eatery's incident

As per reports, Mumbai Police had visited Kapil Sharma's residence in regard to the newly opened cafe firing in Canada. Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has taken responsibility for the shooting.
It has been two days since the news of Kapil Sharma's newly opened eatery in Canada faced trouble after its inauguration. The firing of 9 shots outside his cafe has shaken the netizens, and a video from the incident has gone viral on social media. After the team had issued a statement recently, in the latest turn of events, Mumbai Police had visited the comedian's residence, in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, on Friday.
As per a report in PTI, a senior police official has cited that the visit was made to confirm Kapil Sharma's address. Another official said, "Police personnel visited DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, a day after the firing at his restaurant in Canada. The team left the place in some time after confirming the address".
Reportedly, no statement by Kapil Sharma was recorded during the visit by the police. Nor was the security around the building beefed up. The visit comes a day after the firing incident in the comedian's Canadian eatery. Kapil Sharma is yet to open up about the incident.
The comedian's eatery team in Canada expressed their heartfelt gratitude and prompt response from the local police in an emotional Instagram post. It read, “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking.
“We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because you believe in what we’re building together”, the statement concluded.
Post the firing incident, Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the attack. As per reports, he is associated with the Babbar Khalsa International gang, which is one of the featured persons in the NIA's most wanted list. He is a resident of Garpadhana village in the Aur area of Nawanshahr in Punjab. Laddi has been associated with several anti-India terror activities.