Rapper Vedan faces rape charges over alleged fake marriage promise

Kerala-based rapper Vedan is facing serious allegations of rape based on a false promise of marriage. The Thrikkakara police in Ernakulam, Kerala, registered the case after a young doctor approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police on July 30. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred a few years ago, and the victim came forward after another woman made a similar accusation against the artist. Vedan has previously faced sexual abuse allegations.

Police confirm ongoing investigation

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police officer shared, “We are verifying the facts, after which further steps will be taken. The incidents leading to the complaint took place a few years ago. The case was registered by the Thrikkakara police after Thrikkakara was mentioned as one of the places where the alleged sexual abuse on the promise of marriage took place.”

According to a report by ANI, the complainant alleged that Vedan engaged in sexual relations with her multiple times between August 2021 and March 2023 under the guise of a false marriage promise. The case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with sexual assault. Police have confirmed that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Previous arrests and legal controversies

Vedan was previously arrested in April 2025, along with eight others, by the Hill Palace police in Kochi for alleged possession of eight grams of marijuana. He was later also arrested by the Forest Department for possessing a leopard-tooth pendant while he was out on bail, and was again released on bail.

In a separate case, Vedan faced a defamation suit filed by a BJP councillor from the Palakkad municipality in Kerala, claiming that the rapper’s music was offensive to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and encouraged caste divisions.

Rising music career overshadowed by legal troubles

Vedan began his music career in 2020 with the release of his debut video, Voice of the Voiceless, which became a viral sensation. He later made his film debut with the song Narabali for the 2021 Malayalam film Nayattu. Despite early acclaim, his rising career has been repeatedly marred by legal controversies.