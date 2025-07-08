/Manjummel Boys actor Soubin Shahir arrested over case financial fraud, released on bail later

Manjummel Boys and its makers have run into financial fraud. Well-known Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir has been arrested in a financial fraud case in connection with the film Manjummel Boys. Soubin was part of the film and served as a producer of the film. Earlier, his father Babu Shahir and his associate, Shawn Antony, were summoned for questioning, and were later arrested. The three of them were released on bail later.

Soubin Shahir’s production house Parava Films, has been under investigation ever since they were accused of embezzling Rs 7 crore(Rs 70 million). The police claimed that a proper investigation will be held to account for the funds of the film. The police have also accused Soubin that he had pre-planned the fraud, even before the filming began.

A case was filed by Siraj Valiyaveettil, who claimed that he invested Rs 7 crore in Manjummel Boys. He claimed that he was informed that the film’s total budget would be Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million). But later got to know that the film was made within Rs 18.65 crore(Rs 180 million). He alleged that he did not receive the 40 percent profit that he was promised.

Last year, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at Soubin Shahir’s office after allegations that he had not filed his tax returns and concealed financial documents.



As per reports, Malayalam film Manjummel Boys made Rs 140 crore( Rs 1.4 billion) and collected over Rs 240 Crore (Rs 2.4 billion) and was declared a hit. The film was loved by the critics as well as the masses. And was one of the biggest hits of all time in Malayalam cinema.

