/Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly breaks silence on alleged financial fraud case

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine have found themselves in legal trouble after a case was filed against them for alleged financial fraud. Nivin Pauly is known for his roles in films like Premam, Bangalore Days, and Thattathin Marayathu. Pauly and Shine had previously worked together on the 2016 film Action Hero Biju.

Allegations linked to Mahaveeryar and Action Hero Biju 2

According to the case filed by Kottayam native P. S. Shamnas, co-producer of the 2022 film Mahaveeryar, following the film’s financial failure, Nivin Pauly allegedly promised to pay him ₹95 lakh ($110,560). Shamnas claims he was brought in on Pauly’s next project with Abrid Shine, Action Hero Biju 2, which led him to invest around ₹1.9 crore ($221,150) in the film.

The complaint further alleges that Action Hero Biju 2 was initially registered under Shamnas’ production company, Indian Movie Makers. However, Pauly and Shine reportedly signed a ₹5 crore ($581,600) deal with a Dubai-based firm, claiming that an earlier contract had registered the film under the actor's own banner, Pauly Jr. Pictures.

FIR registered under IPC Sections 406 and 420

Shamnas has accused the duo of misleading him about the film’s original release and misappropriating the ₹1.9 crore investment. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Nivin Pauly responds to allegations

Nivin Pauly took to social media to deny the allegations against him, stating that the dispute with the producer has been under litigation since June 2025, and the new case violates the gag order set by the court.

Nivin Pauly Photograph: (X)

Action Hero Biju was one of the most successful films of Nivin Pauly’s career, running for over a hundred days in theatres and grossing over ₹32 crore ($3.8 million) worldwide. Pauly’s performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Malayalam. The sequel was officially announced in February 2024.