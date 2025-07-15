/Director Lokesh Kanagaraj addresses Sanjay Dutt's Leo remark: 'I'm not a genius...'

Tamil film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role was released in cinemas in 2023 and fared well at the box office with positive reviews from critics and the audience. Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was part of this action thriller, had some remarks about the film, which has led to director Lokesh Kanagaraj reacting to it.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's response to Sanjay Dutt's Leo statement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “Sanjay sir called me after that event. He said to me, ‘I made a very funny comment, but it got awkward after people cut it and put it on social media.’ I just said, No problem, sir. See, I’m not a genius or a great filmmaker who wouldn’t write stories that overshadow other characters.”

"I have made so many mistakes in my films, and I’m still learning.” The filmmaker also hinted at a future collaboration with Dutt. “Probably, I would do another film with Sanjay Dutt, sir, and make it up to him", he concluded.

For the unversed, while Sanjay Dutt was promoting his upcoming film KD- The Devil, he said, "I worked with Thalapathy Vijay and I loved working with him. However, I am angry with Lokesh because he didn’t give me a big role. He wasted me". Soon, his statement went viral on social media.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraja, Leo was released on October 19, 2023. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film featured Trisha Krishnan, Madonna Sebastian, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Anurag Kashyap among others.

Also Read: Samay Raina and four other influencers summoned by Supreme Court

What's next for Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with the upcoming Tamil language film Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will make a cameo in the film.